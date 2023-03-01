Inflation and rising costs of construction materials have increased the estimated cost of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project by nearly $40 million.
PennDOT District 3-0 officials on Wednesday hosted its annual editorial board meeting via Microsoft Teams where they discussed the CSVT and other projects in the southern counties of the district. While the 13-mile, four-lane limited access highway went from $900 million to an estimated $938 million, the project remains fully funded.
"The total cost has increased a few percent from this time last year almost exclusively due to the inflation we've seen over that period in the construction industry and the general economy," said Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer for PennDOT District 3-0. "CSVT does remain fully funded though, and we recently received the great news that the project is being awarded $69 million in discretionary federal funding from a grant program under the bipartisan infrastructure law."
This is not the first time the cost has been adjusted. It was originally estimated in 2015 to be $670 million but was raised to $865 million in 2019 and its completion date was pushed back three years to 2027. It was adjusted again last year to $900 million.
Eric High, District 3 executive for engineering, said there is no worry the project will be paused or not funding. A commitment by the state was made in 2013 to complete the project. The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. Funding wasn’t made available to the project until the passage of Act 89 in 2013.
"We are not currently concerned the project funding is in doubt or in question," said High.
High said the project will continue through 2027. If inflation drops, the cost estimate for the total project will drop as well, he said.
"We're trying to anticipate how much inflation will impact the costs for future years," he said. "That $900 million estimate had a certain amount of inflation anticipated, which was much less than we're anticipating now because of this past year's inflation we've seen. Typical inflation is in the 2-3-4 percent range. Over this last year, we've seen 10 to 50 percent."
The new estimated cost of $938 million consists of $385 million in federal funding and $553 million in state funding. The additional $69 million announced in December comes from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The CSVT is "not only the largest project we've ever had in District 3-0, but it's also one of the largest projects across the state," said Beck.
The final parts of the northern section, including the $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna River, will be completed in the spring. While the northern section is open to traffic, the nine overhead sign structures still need to be installed over two months in early 2023 between Winfield and Montandon.
Traffic counts in October 2022 showed that the new river bridge is carrying roughly 12,000 vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, per day. PennDOT estimates that Route 15 total traffic and truck traffic is down 30 percent, Route 45 total traffic is down 10 percent while truck traffic is down 20 percent and Route 405 total is down 40 percent and truck traffic is down 75 percent.
"CSVT appears to be performing its intended purpose. Removing those large amounts of trucks and through traffic from local communities not only reduces congestion in those areas but also improves safety by reducing conflicts with local traffic on the existing roadway network. This is an exciting time for CSVT as we're seeing the benefits of the northern seciton realized. At the same time, we're seeing tangible progress on the construction of the southern section."
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for 5 million cubic yards earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said bids for the second contract will be opened in late 2023. Bids for the third contract will be opened in 2025 or 2026.
The highway is expected to open in 2027, said Deptula.