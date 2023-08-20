WILLIAMSPORT — Little League World Series officials are saying a coach with Cuba Region team has gone missing.
Kevin Fountain, senior director of communications for Little League International, said Jose Perez, a coach with Bayamo, Cuba, at the Little League Baseball World Series, left the Little League International Grove on Aug. 19 in the late night hours and did not return.
"Little League International has communicated to all appropriate authorities and will ensure the Bayamo Little League team continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport," Fountain said.
The Cuban team was present with other coaches at the Little League Classic Major League Baseball game Sunday night, being held at Muncy Bank Ballpark at historic Bowman Field.
No other information was released by Little League officials Sunday night.
State police officials say they are not involved with any investigation in the disappearance of Perez