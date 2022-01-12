NEW BERLIN — Several small groups of people stopped in at the SUN Area Technical Institute on Wednesday for lunch.
Three times a week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — students in the culinary arts program run a restaurant for lunch in the West Campus at the school, 815 Market St., New Berlin. The students are also available to cater events.
"It's close and it's cheap," said Mirian Keister, of New Berlin. "It's also a good learning experience for the students."
The Cherry Street Bistro is a student-operated restaurant that offers hands-on experience in all facets of a full-service restaurant. The students plan and prepare meals and serve customers in the community, real-life lessons to prepare students for employment in the food industry.
"Whenever we can do public events outside the school, it gives the students real-life experience with real-life customers," said program instructor Justin Wright.
As part of the catering program, the students are given a list of events and ingredients for the meals. Using Sysco, the students order what is needed and all recipes are priced out to find the sales price and profits for each event, Wright said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were catering at least two events, but it has slowed down since March 2020. The Cherry Street Bistro has also slowed down, Wright said.
"It's just fun," said Shikellamy junior Keshawn Martin, 16, of Sunbury. "It's a great experience. I'm making new bonds, new friends, and loving my life."
Martin said he has been a lover of the culinary arts since he was a child.
"My dad and I would cook and bake together," he said.
Mifflinburg Area senior Jake Budman, 18, of Mifflinburg, said being in the program has allowed him to do more than just cooking in the kitchen.
"I grew up baking with my grandmother and mom," he said.
Both Martin and Budman said they want to open their own business in the future.
The students in November catered three events for QE Manufacturing and QCast Aluminum, of New Berlin. Involved were Olivia Beattie, of Lewisburg Area, and Keshawn Martin, of Shikellamy, as lasagna cooks; David Swope, of Midd-West, Jake Budman, of Mifflinburg Area, Jordan Brouse, of Shikellamy, and Lucien Brady, of Selinsgrove, as servers; and Chrisann Rice, of Midd-West, as dessert cooks.
For the events, the students catered plated salads, lasagna, homemade rolls and black forest trifle.
Teresa Chambers, the human resources manager for QE and QCast, said the events were held for open enrollment, a 25-year club and manufacturing training. She said the company will work this year with the students to cater the 70th-anniversary celebration.
"They did a great job," said Chambers. "They were very professional, not only with the taste of the food but with flow of the event."
Chambers said the company will "definitely continue the partnership" with the school.
Keshawn said the catering events were fun.
"It was a lot more work than I thought it would be," he said.
Wright said the students seem to enjoy it when they're busy.
"When they have a deadline, they like the hustle," said Wright.
Wright said the students cater to other businesses and organizations, including the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on catering, businesses or organizations can reach the program at 570-966-1246 or 570-966-1031, extension 156.