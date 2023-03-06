SUNBURY — State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) to serve on the board of the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), a position she hopes to use to help reduce the amount of student loan debt that burdens commonwealth students and graduates.
Culver’s appointment will last until June 30, 2027.
The Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1963 created PHEAA to provide students and families in the commonwealth with affordable access to higher education. PHEAA provides a range of financial aid services, including the commonwealth’s state-based student loan program, PA Forward. PHEAA also serves millions of students through guaranty, servicing, financial aid processing and other programs.
PHEAA’s earnings are used to support the agency’s public service mission and to pay operating costs, including the administration of the PA State Grant Program and other state-funded student aid programs. This contribution from PHEAA annually saves the commonwealth millions of dollars.