Additional funding for state park infrastructure could be a part of the state budget this week, according to State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-107, on Monday.
Culver and Cindy Dunn, the secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and other state and DCNR leaders at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam on Monday to highlight the importance of investment in public lands infrastructure.
"It's easy to get people on board with this," said Culver. "We're looking forward to getting this as part fof the budget, hopefully this week. We're really excited to be able to sponsor these. I have to give full credit to Sen. (John) Gordner for having that insight and forethought that now is the time to do Growing Greener III."
House Bill 2020, introduced by Culver in February, is an act amending Title 27 (Environmental Resources) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in environmental stewardship and watershed protection, further providing for legislative findings, for fund and for agencies. Growing Greener III is a bill introduced by state Sen. John Gordner, R-27, that would give state parks about $500 million to use for repairs and upgrades.
"It's important to use to make these opportunities available to people, make them safe, make them accessible, make them pleasant," said Culver.
Culver said she is thrilled to be partnering with Gordner.
"Hopefully we can get this done and support our park system and let every Pennsylvania and everyone visiting Pennsylvania enjoy this great Commonwealth," she said.
Cindy Dunn, the secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resouces, said funding was available for the repair project of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, but that's not the case for other infrastructure projects, including dam projects and water systems. Statewide, outdoor recreation is a $12 billion dollar industry that directly supports 150,000 jobs. For every dollar invested in state parks, $12.41 returns to the commonwealth.
"During the COVID pandemic, people went outdoors and drove," said Dunn. "It showed us what we already knew: outdoor recreation is essential. It's not just nice to have, it's a must-have for most people. We've been held back from our lack of investment in recreation infrastructure in the state."
Dunn noted Gov. Tom Wolf’s $1.7 billion plan to help Pennsylvania recover from the COVID-19 pandemic includes designating $450 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for conservation, recreation and preservation. Pennsylvania made its last major injection of funding for conservation and outdoor recreation in 2005 with the Growing Greener II initiative, which funded hundreds of trail projects, conserved thousands of acres of threatened and open space and helped with hundreds of water projects to reduce pollution and flooding.
"That's the perfect use for the bipartisan initiative from Washington," said Dunn. "To really bring back to the public something that is needed, and to generate jobs and economy."
DCNR has a documented need of more than $1.4 billion for infrastructure repairs and improvements. Issues such as addressing wear and tear, extreme weather and climate change impacts, and a high demand for outdoor recreation require investments, which also allow incorporation of sustainable design and energy efficiency, according to the state.
DCNR manages 121 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forest lands, and is tasked with conserving and sustaining Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment, according to the state.