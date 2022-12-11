MILTON — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver is the Republican nominee for the now vacant state senator seat after she received 80 of 87 conferee votes on Sunday.
The veteran state House member from the 108th District received the votes at the Republican conferee meeting held at the Shoe Factory in Milton.
Luzerne County Republican Clint Lanning received five votes, while Snyder County Republican Todd Robatin received one. One vote was disqualified, according to officials.
Culver will now face the yet-to-be-named candidate that the Democratic Party nominates in a Jan. 31 special election to fill the vacant seat in the 27th state Senate District, left by former state Sen. John Gordner who announced his retirement last month.
Democratic chairperson Dr. Leocadia Paliulis did not respond to calls Sunday seeking comment and information on the Democratic candidate.
Culver thanked her family and supporters after she was announced the winner of the nomination.
"I was very surprised and humbled," she said. 'I promise to do my best and work hard for everyone in the district."
Robatin and Lanning both said they would throw their support behind Culver.
"I will be behind her 100-percent," Robatin said. "She (Culver) has been a family friend for a very long time, and I will support her completely."
Lanning agreed.
"I will be behind our Republican candidate," he said.
Culver decided to enter the race after she said she spoke to her family. Culver said she is excited about the opportunity she received from the party Sunday and will now get to work.
"Next we start planning and preparing for Jan. 31," she said. "It is a very shortened window, and we want to make sure people come out to vote."