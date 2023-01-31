POINT TOWNSHIP — Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver is on her way to becoming state Sen. Culver, according to unofficial results from a special election Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Patricia Lawton.
Culver gathered with friends and family at Hartman Construction in Point Township to celebrate Tuesday night.
“I am honored to be elected and I am happy to be able to continue to work for the residents of the 27th District,” she said. “This has been a fast few weeks and I am happy that I had the chance to get out and meet with people from across the district.”
The unofficial results at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night showed Culver with a significant lead — 24,462 votes (69.68 percent) to Lawton’s 10,643, with all five counties reporting. Official results are due by Friday. Libertarian Thomas Anderson pushed a write-in campaign. His name did not appear on the ballot after he failed to meet the Jan. 3 certifying deadline set by the state.
Once votes are official, Culver could become the 17th active woman state senator in Pennsylvania. There would be eight Republicans and nine Democrats on that roster.
In December, Republican conferees voted to nominate Culver to represent the party to replace former state Sen. John Gordner who had announced his retirement from office. Gordner took a position in President Pro Tempore Kim Ward’s staff.
Culver said she had to make a quick decision about pursuing the seat after just being elected to her seventh term as a state representative, with a newly redrawn district that gained all of Montour County.
The 27th Senatorial District covers all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and parts of Luzerne County.
“I am honored to have had the pleasure of working with Rep. Culver and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future as a state senator,” state Rep. David Rowe said.
Culver said she does not expect to be sworn in until the end of February and she still has business to take care of in her state representative offices.
Once the election is certified, she said, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will announce the date for another special election to fill her vacated seat in the state House.
Culver said she has heard there are several people beginning to vie for her House seat. She said she is open and willing to speak to any potential candidate about what the job requires.
Lawton did not respond to calls for comment.