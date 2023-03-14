HARRISBURG — Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-27) will served on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which will hold hearings and dig into the details of the governor’s budget plan during the next few weeks.
“The governor provided a broad overview of his budget and now we will review his plan, study the details and work to craft a state spending plan,” Culver said.
Culver was appointed by Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) to serve on seven committees. Culver will serve on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which reviews and considers legislation impacting public health, human services, the state’s Medical Assistance program, substance use disorders and addiction treatment options, mental and behavioral health services, rural health and other disparities in health care.
Culver was appointed to serve on the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, which oversees the state Department of Aging and reviews legislation affecting programs and services for Pennsylvania senior citizens and young residents.
She will serve on the Senate Finance Committee. It is responsible for reviewing legislation to cut or increase taxes and oversees the Department of Revenue, Department of the Treasury, auditor general and the state’s retirement boards.
Culver will review legislation, regulations and policies affecting the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and the Pennsylvania State Police as a member of the Senate Law and Justice Committee.