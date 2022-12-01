DANVILLE — Today marks the opening of State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver’s new Danville district office in the Montour County Administration Building, 435, E. Front St., Danville.
Another milestone: Beginning today, Culver, R-108, will be representing all of Montour County due to redistricting.
“The office will be open weekdays from 1-4 p.m.,’ Culver said on Wednesday, but “we’ll be staying open Thursday (today) from 4-6 p.m. to host an open house with light refreshments. We’re looking forward to meeting our new neighbors in Danville.”
Culver said she picked the Danville location, “for one thing, it is a populous area. and now I’ll be sharing an office with veterans affairs.” She’ll also have access to the building’s conference rooms if needed.
Another good reason for the location, she said, is that her constituents would have an easy time finding it.
Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren said he welcomed Culver into her new space. “It’s definitely convenient for us for her to be right down the hallway from our offices. Lynda does so much for the citizens of our county.”
As part of the new 108th District, she will also serve as the voice in the state House for the City of Sunbury, as well as the following Northumberland County municipalities: the townships of Delaware, East Chillisquaque, Lewis, Point, Rockefeller, Rush, Turbot, Upper Augusta and West Chillisquaque; and the boroughs of McEwensville, Milton, Northumberland, Riverside, Snydertown, Turbotville and Watsontown.
Culver will also maintain her Sunbury district office at 300 Washington Ave., which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and her Milton satellite office, which is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the borough office building at 2 Filbert St.
For more information about legislation, or any other state-related issue, contact Culver’s Sunbury district office by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060. Information can also be found online at www.RepCulver.com or Facebook.com/RepCulver.