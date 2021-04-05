State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver is recovering from a successful kidney transplant done last week at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore.
According to a press release sent out Monday morning, Culver received a kidney from a living donor, "who received a lengthy and detailed evaluation before being deemed a match. Both Culver and her donor are doing well after successful surgeries," according to the release.
“I will be forever grateful to my donor for this generous and selfless act, and thankful for the expert medical care I received at both Johns Hopkins and Geisinger Medical centers,” Culver said. “I would like to express my gratitude to my family members for their unwavering love and support during this journey.”
Culver, a Republican from the 108 District, will work remotely for a few weeks and will resume an in-person schedule as soon as she is cleared medically.
“I humbly ask for your prayers during the healing process - for both me and my donor – and look forward to a full and speedy recovery for both of us," she said.
Her Sunbury office will maintain normal business hours at 106 Arch St. You can reach the office at 570-286-5885 or toll free 1-800-924-9060.