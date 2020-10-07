SUNBURY — State and local officials stressed the importance of voting to high school students at Line Mountain School District on Tuesday.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge visited the social studies classroom of teacher Mike Hayner to talk about voting and demonstrated the new voting machines in the county. Culver also surprised the retiring Hayner with a state citation for 19 years of teaching in the district.
"You inherit everyone else's decisions if you don't participate by voting," Culver said.
"If you're not going to do it, someone else will," said Savidge. "If you don't vote you're losing your voice."
Culver discussed voting districts and representation, the expectations of running for public office and women's suffrage. She encouraged the students to do their research on candidates so they know where they stand on each issue.
Savidge, who showed the students one of the new voting machines, explained how to request a ballot for mail-in voting this year. He said the county is expected to have between 10,000 and 13,000 mail-in ballots this year in the 75 precincts in Northumberland County.
Senior Abigail Hackenburg, 17, of West Cameron Township, and junior Jaden Myers, 17, of Hunters Station, both said they learned a lot.
"I come from a family that's all about voting, so knowing there's security about voting is a good thing," said Hackenburg.
Hayner said he likes to bring in real people to help explain social studies.
"I want them to hear not just from me, but other people as well," he said.
Hayner, who said he was surprised about the state citation, is retiring on Dec. 1 at age 69. He attended Navarro Junior College and the University of North Texas and earned a degree in education from William Paterson University in New Jersey in 1996.
Before becoming a teacher, Hayner worked for UPS for 22 years. He began his career in education in Paterson, N.J., in 1997, and then became a social studies teacher at Line Mountain in 2001.