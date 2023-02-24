An emotional Lynda Schlegel Culver, in her farewell address to the state House of Representatives on Friday, encouraged her counterparts to work together, despite the "chaos" that can exist in the lower chamber.
Culver, who has represented the House's 108th district for a dozen years, will be sworn in on Tuesday as the newest State Senator. The Republican replaces John Gordner in the 27th Senatorial district. She won special election in January and will move across the state Capitol next week.
During a 15-minute floor speech during to kick off Friday's critical voting day, Culver said leaving the House comes with mixed emotions. She received a standing ovation from those in the chamber before and after her address.
While handing her a ceremonial gavel ahead of some her final votes as a member of the House, speaker Mark Rozzi called Culver "Truly a good person who is an example to all of us that we can fight for the issues we believe in and still be kind to each other."
"I am excited for this new opportunity, but saddened to leave many of you," she said. "I always enjoyed the energy and chaos and action here. I hear it is a little different on the other side of the hall. The House has been a great home for me for 36 years."
Culver has served in state government for more than 30 years, including a long stint in Rep. Merle Phillips' office. She succeeded him in 2010 in the 108th. She cited Phillips, John Fairchild, Ed Helfrick, Gordner and others as mentors she has long looked up to in state government.
"I started as summer intern and this was it for me," she said. "It had the two things I loved the most: Helping people and government."
She read her speech from a binder that she said she and Phillips worked in writing his speeches and learning lessons along the way.
"My mentors made me understand how government works and to have respect for the institution," Culver said. "They taught me what it meant to serve others. I wouldn't be here without them."
Culver thanked her family, including her son and husband "who sacrificed the most." She praised her staff, some of whom have been with her for than a decade, she said.
She also had praise for the voters of the 108th, which changed shape this year. For years, Culver represented large pieces of Snyder and Northumberland County. In this new session that just began, her district covers Montour County — which will be part of her senatorial district.
"I want to thank the people of the 108th for allowing me to be your voice, for trusting me and having the confidence in me to represent you," she said. "Doing what you love doesn't like work."
Her final message was to her colleagues in the House, who are about to enter a time of transition as Democrats take over the majority for the first time since Culver was first elected.
"We are in a time of transition on the floor and we need to do it when grace, dignity and respect for this great institution," she said. "Being an elected official does not make us special. Don't be afraid to reach across the aisle. You can understand what you can get done and how much we have in common. I believe in this institution. I respect this institution. We have the capacity to do good."