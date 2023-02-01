Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will be sworn in as the 27th District state senator at the end of the month.
Culver dominated Tuesday's Special Election and released a statement on her victory over Democratic challenger Patricia Lawton.
“I am honored and humbled by the faith the voters of the greater Susquehanna Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania have placed in me to represent the 27th State Senatorial District,” Culver said. “I want to thank the voters, our dedicated volunteers, our campaign team, and the leadership of the Pennsylvania State Senate, in particular, President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Majority Leader Joe Pittman, for their support. More importantly, I must thank my family for joining me on this journey. We could not have done this without the incredible support and efforts from our five county GOP committees and our county chairs. Serving the public is deeply rewarding, but that does come at the expense of time with my family. They have supported me in my role, and I am deeply grateful for their continued support.”
The voters of Pennsylvania’s 27th Senate District overwhelmingly voted to send Culver to the senate, state GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas said.
"She (Culver) will serve the people of the 27th Senate District with honor and integrity, just as she did during her tenure in the House of Representatives," he said.
"This victory was the result of great collaboration between the Chairs of the Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. They, along with the staff of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, contacted thousands of voters to ensure that our voters turned out for Lynda — both in person and through the mail," Tabas said.
The State Senate Special Election filled the seat recently vacated by John Gordner, who resigned after accepting a new position. The 27th Senatorial District encompasses all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties, as well as sections of Luzerne County.
Once the election is certified, Culver said, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will announce the date for another special election to fill her vacated seat in the state House.
Culver said she has heard there are several people beginning to vie for her House seat. She said she is open and willing to speak to any potential candidate about what the job requires.
Lawton said in a social media post she called Culver to congratulate her on Wednesday.
"I asked to pass along the concerns that I have learned from speaking with all of you," Lawton said. "I want you to know that I am moving your concerns forward to our elected officials, and not just dropping them with the end of the race."