HUMMELS WHARF — State Rep. Lynda Culver will host a scam prevention presentation on Nov. 17 in conjunction with the state Attorney General's Office.
Culver said she wants to help constituents prepare and be aware of attempted scams and deceptive advertising which may occur while shopping at stores or online this year.
“Gift giving is a big part of the holidays, as are scams that criminals attempt to pull off on unsuspecting individuals,” she said in a release. “I’m hoping we can offer some tips and warning signs to prevent people from becoming victims.”
Culver and the Office of the Attorney General will co-host a holiday scam prevention presentation at 6 p.m. in the Susquehanna Valley Mall’s community room.
“If you or someone you know has ever been scammed and or had their identity stolen, you’re well aware of how disruptive this crime is and how exhaustive resolving it can be,” she said.
Anyone interested in attending this free event is encouraged to RSVP by calling 570-286-5885 or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.