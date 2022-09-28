HARRISBURG — State Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) invites residents of the 108th Legislative District to the Senior Health Fair she is hosting this Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Boscov’s north wing of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr., Hummels Wharf.
“We have more than 30 vendors scheduled to attend and showcase the services they can provide to seniors, their families and caregivers,” Culver said. “COVID and flu shots will also be available to anyone who wishes to be vaccinated and simply provides proof of insurance.”
Additional health screenings that can be administered to those in attendance include balance testing, bone density screening, blood pressure checks, oxygen level tests and COVID home test kits.
For more information about this or any other state-related issue, contact Culver’s district office in Sunbury at 106 Arch St., by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060. Information can also be found online at www.RepCulver.com or Facebook.com/RepCulver.