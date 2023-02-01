NORTHUMBERLAND — Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver is on her way to becoming state Sen. Culver, according to unofficial results from a special election Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Patricia Lawton.
Culver gathered with friends and family at Zartman Construction in Point Township to celebrate Tuesday night after building a more than a 2-to-1 margin in voting across five counties.
“I am honored to be elected and I am happy to be able to continue to work for the residents of the 27th District,” she said. “This has been a fast few weeks and I am happy that I had the chance to get out and meet with people from across the district.”
The unofficial results listed by the state this morning showed Culver with a significant lead — 24,462 votes (69.68 percent) to Lawton’s 10,643 (30.32 percent), with all five counties reporting.
Official results are due by Friday. Montour County officials announced before the special election that it would not begin counting write-in votes until Wednesday. Libertarian Thomas Anderson pushed a write-in campaign. His name did not appear on the ballot after he failed to meet the Jan. 3 certifying deadline set by the state.
Once votes are official, Culver will become the 17th active female state senator in Pennsylvania. There would be eight Republicans and nine Democrats on that roster.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues in the state Senate to push initiatives that will contribute to the future growth of our region and the Commonwealth,” Culver said in a press release declaring victory.
“That means increasing opportunities to earn higher wages and better jobs in our area. We must continue to reform our state’s tax structure to make Pennsylvania more business-friendly and, at the same time, work to reduce the size and cost of government. This is a proven formula for success.
“Additionally, for far too long, special interests have played an oversized role in the agenda in Harrisburg. The only special interests I will consider when I deliberate on the important issues that arise in the Capitol are the interests of the residents of the 27th State Senatorial District.”
In December, Republican conferees voted to nominate Culver to represent the party to replace former state Sen. John Gordner who had announced his retirement from office. Gordner took a position in President Pro Tempore Kim Ward’s staff.
Culver said she had to make a quick decision about pursuing the seat after just being elected to her seventh term as a state representative, with a newly redrawn district that gained all of Montour County.
The 27th Senatorial District covers all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties, and parts of Luzerne County.
“I am honored to have had the pleasure of working with Rep. Culver and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the future as a state senator,” state Rep. David Rowe said.
Culver said she does not expect to be sworn in until the end of February and she still has business to take care of in her state representative offices.
Once the election is certified, she said, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis will announce the date for another special election to fill her vacated seat in the state House.
Culver said she has heard there are several people beginning to vie for her House seat. She said she is open and willing to speak to any potential candidate about what the job requires.
Lawton did not respond to calls for comment.