SUNBURY — Republican state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver will be moving her Arch Street office to Washington Avenue, and will be open on Nov. 14.
The six-term representative will be moving her office, currently located at 106 Arch St., to 300 Washington Ave.
Beginning on Nov. 14 the office will be open, Culver said in a press release.
“This new location will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and more convenient with easier accessibility, expanded parking and added privacy for meetings which require confidentiality,” Culver said.
To facilitate the move and transition phones and computers, Culver’s current Sunbury, Milton and Susquehanna Valley Mall offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. They’ll also be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observation of Veterans Day, Culver said.
Anyone with questions about this information or any state government issue should call Culver’s office at 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA