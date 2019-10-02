The Borough of Lewisburg will be conducting its curbside collection of tree trimmings during the week of Oct. 14 through Oct. 18. This is a one-time event that will follow the normal street maintenance schedule.
Tree trimmings should be bundled. Trimmings must be no larger than 2-inches in diameter and 4-foot in length. All other tree trimmings can be taken to the brush pile located behind the Wolf Field Complex (off of St. Anthony Street) during normal hours of operation, which are Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.
— THE DAILY ITEM