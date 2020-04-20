FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Jacob Lockwood, left, a manager in training for the liquor store at Sparkle Market in Andover, Ohio, checks the driver's license of Lauren Seman, of Orwell, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had just ordered that in several counties bordering Pennsylvania, only those with Ohio IDs will be able to buy liquor. The Pennsylvania liquor control board closed the Pennsylvania state-owned stores that retail nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor in March, that has driven many drinkers to drive across state lines to stock up.