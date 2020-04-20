Liquor store closures drive drinkers to seek booze options

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, Jacob Lockwood, left, a manager in training for the liquor store at Sparkle Market in Andover, Ohio, checks the driver's license of Lauren Seman, of Orwell, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had just ordered that in several counties bordering Pennsylvania, only those with Ohio IDs will be able to buy liquor. The Pennsylvania liquor control board closed the Pennsylvania state-owned stores that retail nearly all of Pennsylvania's liquor in March, that has driven many drinkers to drive across state lines to stock up.

Curbside pickup at select liquor stores around the state begin today, a month after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered them closed as part of a broader shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced on its website Saturday that stores will begin taking orders by phone on Monday, with each customer limited to no more than six bottles. Curbside pickup will be available at more than 175 of the state's 600 stores.

Valley locations offering the service are Danville, Coal Township, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.

The closure of the state-owned liquor stores had been widely unpopular, especially with the state's online ordering system largely unable to keep up with overwhelming consumer demand. The liquor board, which has a virtual monopoly on retail sales of hard alcohol in Pennsylvania, has been repurposing some of the stores to help fulfill online orders.

Under the curbside pickup program, each store will take orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fill that day — Monday through Saturday.

“We’re optimistic our capacity to fulfill orders through our website and curbside pickup will increase in the coming weeks,” the agency said on its website.

Producers, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and privately owned beer distributorships have been permitted to sell during the business shutdown. Beer and wine is also available at grocery stores and convenience stores.

