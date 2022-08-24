MILTON — Borough residents can pick up curbside recycling buckets at the Milton Borough Department of Public Works garage.
Starting Thursday, 963 curbside collection recycling buckets will be available at the location, 170 Race St. Milton. The 5-gallon green buckets are used to store tin cans, aluminum cans, glass, newspaper and magazines.
"Residents are not required to use the buckets," said Milton Director of Public Works Sam Shaffer. "It just helps us know what's garbage and what's recyclables. Ideally, we like it separated. If it's mixed, we don't take it."
The borough has a mandatory curbside collection service in accordance with the provisions of Act 101. The buckets are provided to borough residents to be used for the storage and collection of targeted items for recycling. It is a violation of the borough ordinance to use the container for any other purpose, according to the borough.
Milton Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the borough received a 902 Recycling Equipment Grant in 2020 from the state Department of Environmental Protection for $73,241. Lewis Township closed its recycling center and the borough purchased roll-off containers with the grant.
With the leftover funds, the borough purchased 963 curbside collection recycling buckets, said Novinger.
Those seeking the buckets must show proof of their residency within the borough. There is a maximum of two buckets per household, she said.
"It's first come, first serve," said Shaffer. "When we run out, we run out."
Shaffer said he plans to post signs about the buckets. Novinger will also alert residents on the borough Facebook page and website.
Carol Chamberlin, of Milton, said she is an environmentalist who believes in saving the environment and recycling. She brought clear glass, colored glass, tin cans, newspaper, cardboard and plastics on Thursday.
"This is a fantastic place to come to recycle all your items, especially bottles and tin cans," she said. "It's better than going to the dump and making the environment terrible."
Shaffer said a security fence paid for with a 901 PennDOT grant will also be installed in September. It will stop residents from using the center after-hours.
Buckets can be picked up from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, said Novinger.
In other projects, Shaffer said the building at the Harmony Cemetery along Willow Street is nearing completion. The $85,000 project, paid for with borough insurance claims, replaced the entire building after a windstorm knocked the roof off last year and a portion of the wall collapsed.
The building is used for cemetery supplies, Christmas decoration storage and police department storage. The building was torn down and rebuilt. The paving of the driveway is the final phase to complete, he said.