SUNBURY — Curbside recyclables will be collected in the city on Nov. 21.
Aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars in boxes or plastic bags must be placed at the curb no later than 8 a.m.
Glass must be clean and separated by colors: brown, clear or green.
Aluminum cans, glass, newspaper, steel cans, magazines, catalogues and glossy inserts, plastic and corrugated cardboard can be taken to the dropoff center at the transfer station on South Fourth Street from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Commercial, municipal and institutional establishments may use the facility to meet state recycling requirements as stated in Act 101, Pennsylvania’s Recycling Law.
For information about recycling, call the Sunbury Municipal Authority office at 570-286-5858.