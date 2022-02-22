SUNBURY — Patrons of Little Addy's Cafe are excited about the scenery and expanded seating at the new Market Street location in Sunbury.
Owner Tammy Koonsman said she was excited and “nervous” about opening the doors to her new 314 Market St. location Tuesday, two weeks ahead of schedule.
"I was nervous but this has been great," she said. "We had a lot of people come early and I am thrilled to have so much support."
Koonsman moved out of 438 Market St. because her business, which she opened in 2017, continued to grow.
Now she added 13 new tables, televisions, and a much wider open space for people to gather and eat or have coffee, she said.
Koonsman said she worked hard to get the new location ready.
“We look forward to seeing everyone and hopefully they all like the changes," she said.
Koonsman began cooking early and by 10 a.m. was already loving her new equipment.
"I told my husband I want one of these grills for my house," she said.
City resident Andres Manresa said he visited the cafe to check it out while having a business meeting.
"This is great," he said. "This is exactly what Sunbury needs. A business owner who continued to grow and is now in a brand new location with more seating and more options for people. This is wonderful for her (Koonsman) and for Sunbury."
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy for Koonsman and all of the hard work she displayed in getting her business to grow.
"This is another success story in Sunbury for a business expanding," Brosious said. "We are all excited and grateful for Little Addy's Cafe and the hard work Tammy (Koonsman) put in. We love seeing these types of stories for our businesses."
Koonsman said even though she is happy with the progress of her cafe, it was challenging. The more significant issues she faced during the first year sound familiar to many other restaurants: Making sure everything was ready on time, having products on hand when needed and simply getting used to running her own business for the first time.
The pandemic has also added challenges.
"We survived and now we are thrilled for the future," she said.
Sandra Murphy, 38, of Union County, said she was impressed with the new cafe and thought it had a great "feel to it."
"This place is great," she said. "I think when the weather breaks and people start getting outside, this place will be a hit for meetings and a place to go and sit and enjoy a coffee or some food."
Koonsman said she will begin to slowly start featuring lunch items over the next few months.
The cafe is open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.