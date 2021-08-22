School data

In Shikellamy, in 2017, the cost was $1.137 million with 78 students attending outside cyber schools. Now, the estimated cost is $2.241 million, Bendle said with 156 students attending outside cyber schools.

Keegan said in 2018, the Milton School District had paid $300,000 for 22 students, while this year the students more than doubled to 56 as did the cost to $790,000.

In Line Mountain, Campbell said in 2017 the district paid $424,292, to currently paying $1.05 million for ?? students.

In Mifflinburg, 50 students cost the district, $451,143, while currently, the district has 94 enrolled at a cost of $814,719.

In Mount Carmel, Cheddar said the district remains at around 90 students, which they had the past few years, at a cost of $1 million.

Southern Columbia School District had 14 students in 2017 at a cost of $200,000 to currently more than doubling to 25 students at a cost of $462,771, according to Becker.

In Warrior Run, Hack said, in 2017 his district had 39 students at a cost of $457, 761 and now 49 at a cost of $586,000.

In Lewisburg, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said in the 2017-2018 school year the district had 24 cyber school students but is currently at 76 to the cost of $1.117 million.

In Selinsgrove, Jankowski said in 2018, the district had 62 cyber students and now has 105 to the cost of $1.5 million.

In Danville, Boyle said the district paid $349,000 for cyber schools and is now expected to pay $1.05 million in tuition fees.

Shamokin officials say the district is spending $2.2 million which is a significant increase in the past five years, according to district administrators

According to district officials, roughly 130 students are enrolled in cyber schools not affiliated with the district.