Cyclists hammer out cleanup on Danville trails

DANVILLE — Members and coaches of the Central Susquehanna Hammers, a scholastic mountain biking team, worked Saturday to spruce up Hopewell Memorial Park.
The park along Route 11, just across from the south end of Woodbine Lane, is home to more than 11 miles of trails. It’s Montour County’s first purpose-built network of mountain biking trails, according to the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
The Hammers is a regional team of students in grades 6th through 12th that competes in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League. About 50 volunteers gathered to clear brush and fallen trees from the trails and the banks of Sechler Run, pick up litter and paint a shipping container used for storage. A roof overhang was built and installed on the container, too.
Coaches Kate Hafer and Amanda Beach explained that team members are asked to volunteer throughout the season and, like Saturday, at points during the off-season to maintain the trails. They’ve volunteered elsewhere, like Hess Recreation Area off Route 54. Beach estimated the team puts in up to 75 hours or more each season.
“It’s a blessing that we get to use these natural resources, so we need to take care of it, maintain it and make is sustainable,” Beach said.
Hannah Hafer and Nathan Corbeill, both 14 and both in eighth grade, were among the team members painting the shipping container. As they worked, coaches used power saws and other tools to clear brush, limbs and trees.
“We cut down a tree over there. They’re clearing out down by the road,” Corbeill said.
Coach Jon Gabrielsen said the volunteer work is a good way to build teamwork and a positive culture.
“We’re trying to build a culture of stewardship and service. These trails don’t happen on their own,” Gabrielsen said. “If you ride, you rake, you dig and you do the things it takes to maintain the trails. That carries over to other areas of life, hopefully, for the kids.”
Learn more about the Central Susquehanna Hammers at www.hammersmtb.com. For a map of the bike trails at Hopewell Memorial Park and similar information on other parks in Montour County, visit www.montourrec.com.