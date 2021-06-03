Southern Baseball

Southern Columbia’s Liam Klebon is greeted at home plate by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during Thursday’s game against South Williamsport.

The District 4 2A Baseball championship game scheduled for this afternoon in Williamsport has been moved to Friday and all four District 4 softball finals will now be played on Saturday.

The game featuring Southern Columbia and Sayre will now be played at noon Friday at Central Columbia High School.

As of 11 a.m., the District 4 Softball games scheduled for today in Williamsport are still on.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop today across Pennsylvania, ahead of an approaching cold front. A few storms could become severe, with localized damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. 

District 4 also announced that its four District 4 softball finals will now all be played on Saturday at Elm Park in Williamsport.

Shamokin and Danville will meet in the 4A final on Field 1 at 1 p.m., followed by the 3A final between Central Columbia and Loyalsock at 3. The 2A final is now scheduled for 1 p.m. on Field 2, where Line Mountain and Wyalusing will meet. The A final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Field 3, featuring Montgomery and Northeast Bradford.

