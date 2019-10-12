SHAMOKIN — A 3-year-old child remains in critical condition with a 10-percent chance at survival after Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the child was beaten so severely by a 19-year-old Trevorton man that part of the child's brain had to be removed.
Jahrid Burgess is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and locked up at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail. He appeared for an arraignment this morning via video link before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
"I will immediately file homicide charges if this child were not to survive," Matulewicz told Gembic during the 40-minute arraignment. "This case is one of the worst I have ever seen, and it hits you in the stomach. I am repulsed by what I have seen here. This child has a 10-percent chance at surviving."
Burgess appeared on screen and told Gembic there is more the the story than what troopers and Matulewicz are saying.
"I am offended by these charges," Burgess said. "The child needs me right now and I can't remain here in jail."
Burgess was arrested Friday after troopers said they were dispatched to 725 West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, at 9:51 p.m. Thursday for a report of a 3-year old child having seizures.
Emergency responders transported the child to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, police said.
While at Geisinger, it was determined the child sustained serious bodily injury, including a brain injury, multiple broken ribs and multiple bruises about the child's face and body, police said.
A second victim, the mother of the child, also suffered injuries at the Shamokin Street home. Police said the victim told troopers Burgess assaulted her a minimum of ten times and the child a minimum of four times from July through Oct.10.
The woman told troopers Burgess smacked the child very hard in her stomach. According to police, he also punched the woman on the right and left sides of her ribs and caused them to break.
Police said they interviewed Burgess on Friday. The suspect told police he received a text message from the mother of the child talking about him abusing her and the child. This message upset him and he punched the woman and slapped, punched and kicked the child, troopers said.
Burgess then forced the mother and child to "march up and down the hallway of the home while he watched football," according to arrest documents filed by state police.
Burgess told troopers he was also arguing with the woman and the child would not eat her food, so he picked her up by the shoulders and pinned her against the wall, troopers said.
Burgess then attempted to throw the child on to the sofa but he missed, troopers said.
The child then hit the floor and began to have seizures. Burgess did not want the mother to call 911, troopers said. Burgess said his mother was a nurse and would know what to do, troopers said. Burgess called his mother and she arrived 20 minutes later and 911 was then called, troopers said. Burgess said it took 45-minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the residence.
Burgess told Gembic this morning that the story troopers are telling is untrue and that he has cared for the child and mother. Burgess said, "I need to be with them (the child and mother) ASAP."
"If you guys (Gembic and Matulewicz) were in my shoes you would understand," Burgess said.
Gembic responded: "I am not in your shoes, but I am putting myself in the shoes of that child. We are supposed to look out for and care for children and the elderly. Someone failed here."
Matulewicz told Gembic: "This child's skull cap had to be removed to release the swelling because her head was caved in. We will prove without a doubt that Mr. Burgess is the one who caused these injuries. This child does not need to have him around her. What I have seen is disgusting and repulsive. And this case is still under investigation and I will prosecute anyone that was involved."
Gembic set his $200,000 bail, and Burgess said he felt the amount was too high.
"That's your choice to set it at that, but I want you to know there is much more to this," Burgess said. "I was at the hospital and there were no brusies on the child before she went in for surgery."
Gembic reminded Burgess that he is also charged with hitting the mother of the child.
"That was long ago," Burgess said. "And I only ever smacked the child on her butt."
Burgess also faces one count of strangulation, one count of simple assault, one count of endangering the welfare of children, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.
Gembic set a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Tuesday.