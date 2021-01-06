A state police trooper is cleared after Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said an October shooting in Sunbury was justified.
Matulewicz said an investigation into the shooting showed the trooper, who is not being identified for security reasons, displayed proper police techniques in the situation.
"My final determination is that the trooper was not only justified in the shooting but also showed good judgment in only a split second," he said. "This trooper acted to protect a fellow officer, the other law enforcement officers present, and the public at large."
On Oct. 23, Sunbury police were dispatched to the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, for a report of an armed robbery.
When officers arrived they discovered the man they were searching for, 42-year-old Jamie Giffin who police said was living in a tent in the south end of Sunbury. When police approached Giffin he told officers he wanted to die by "suicide by cop," police said.
Giffin again attempted to flee and made his way to the nearby parking lot of the Weis corporate office, according to officers. There, police say Giffin encountered a state trooper who also gave Giffin commands before deploying a Taser. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Giffin fell to the ground and police observed what appeared to be a handgun, according to court documents. Giffin began to point the handgun at officers when a second trooper fired a shot in the direction of Giffin, police said.
A Sunbury officer approached Giffin and kicked the handgun out the way, according to police. Giffin, who was not struck by the bullet, then began to get back to his feet but was taken into custody by several officers, police said.
Matulewicz said his office conducted the investigation. The trooper's actions were in complete compliance with the law, he said.
"This was a perfect example of the use of force in what was a dangerous and tense situation," he said.
"The fact the defendant did not obtain a handgun is inconsequential as it appeared to be a handgun. This individual also stated he wished to commit suicide by cop."
Giffin told police he had a rubber band gun and pointed it at police because he was trying to get shot, according to court documents. A backpack discovered near Giffin had a bullet hole through it and a liquid seeping through the hole from the bag, police said.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen said he spoke with an employee of the gas station who told the officer Giffin entered the store and "demanded the cash and displayed a handgun."
Bremigen said Giffin left the gas station with $564.50.
Giffin is currently incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail.