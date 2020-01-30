A Coal Township man faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized practice of law after Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said the man was offering legal advice to individuals facing charges.
William Marshall, 80, Hemlock Street, now faces charges after Stark said Marshall was providing improper legal advice. According to court documents, Stark reviewed Marshall's social media accounts where Stark said he noticed Marshall was advertising affordable legal services. Stark said Marshall advertised assistance for consultation fees of $40 to $200.
Stark said he was granted a search warrant and discovered Marshall was initiating contact with people who have been arrested who Marshall read about in a newspaper.
In one message Stark discovered Marshall told the individual he was not an attorney in Pennsylvania, but he was in Maryland and California, Stark said.
Stark checked with both state bar associations to determined Marhsall was not an attorney in either state.
On Wednesday, Stark said Marshall denied providing individuals with legal advice.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said anyone contacted by Marshall or was given legal advice by Marshall should call Stark at 570-988-4545.
Marshall will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges.