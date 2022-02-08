SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz maintains that a county judge should rule in his favor in a legal challenge filed against Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie over his ability to serve as a public official.
In a two-page response, Matulewicz denies all claims set forth by Leschinskie's attorney Franklin Kepner, of Berwick, who denied that Leschinskie's crimes are considered infamous. Matulewicz on Dec. 29 challenged Leschinskie’s ability to serve due to his status as a convicted felon.
"The Commonwealth avers that the conviction against the defendant are infamous crimes for the purpose of Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution," Matulewicz wrote.
Most denied responses did not require a response, wrote Matulewicz, but he noted that a case used in Kepner's filing involved an extra jurisdictional criminal conviction rather than a Pennsylvania criminal conviction.
Leschinskie, 37, was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3 despite being a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If a judge finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.
Kepner wrote previously that the charges against Leschinskie were not infamous in nature within the meaning of Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The crime that he pled guilty to is not a crime (as perjury or fraud) involving deceit or falsification, he wrote.
A date in court is not yet set for the challenge.
In unrelated matters, Leschinskie is scheduled for jury selection and trials for two criminal cases filed against him. He is scheduled for jury selection on May 9 on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper’s testimony. He is scheduled for June 6 on five misdemeanor charges involving Leschinskie allegedly threatening a former councilwoman and her husband.