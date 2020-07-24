DANVILLE — Authorities don't believe robbery was a motive in Kathleen Reed stopping at Walter John Ditzler's Cooper Township home on Tuesday, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said.
Rather, she appeared to have randomly chosen to stop there.
Reed, 36, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is charged with criminal homicide in the stabbing death of Ditzler, 83, inside his 1621 Bloom Road home.
Mattis said Reed did not even take Ditzler's wallet, which was found on the kitchen floor.
"There was no sign she took anything," she said. "His wallet remained on the floor with cash in it. There's just no evidence she took anything other than the car and the keys."
An autopsy performed Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital determined Ditzler died from multiple stab wounds, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said.
"W. John Ditzler died from multiple sharp injuries," Lynn said.
He ruled the manner of death was homicide.
Lynn said there were multiple injuries to the head, neck, chest and arms and also some defensive wounds on the hands.
Police believe Reed randomly stopped at Ditzler's home and asked him for gas money, Mattis said.
"There's no reason to believe otherwise," The D.A. said.
Police contacted Reed's parents in Florida, from where she left July 19 with her dog following a disagreement with her mother. She planned to drive to Canada, she told the police. She said she stopped at gas stations and asked for money along the way.
"They were trying to find a connection between her and the deceased," Mattis said. "The parents were pretty cooperative."
They did not know of any connection to Ditzler, though, the D.A. said.
"Part of the story is hard to rationalize because it's such an irrational act," Mattis said.
Mattis said state police impounded Reed's car, which was sitting in Ditzler's driveway, and obtained a search warrant, but they had not searched the vehicle before filing charges on Wednesday.
Reed was caught in Centre County at a gas station Tuesday night at 11:35 p.m. after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. That was more than 9 hours after she allegedly killed Ditzler.
According to the police affidavit, Reed said she approached the home and made contact with Ditzler and asked for gas money. Ditzler told her he didn’t have a gas can, the documents state.
Ditzler let the woman use the bathroom. When she came out he told her she needed to leave the home, and a struggle began, troopers said Reed told them. Reed told troopers she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the shoulder and when the knife broke, she grabbed a second knife and cut his throat, troopers said. Reed said she panicked and tried to drag Ditzler across the floor, troopers said.
Reed said after the man was dead she took the second knife, washed it off, and placed it in the dishwasher, according to troopers.
Reed then found Ditzler’s keys and drove off in his vehicle. When state police from Rockview matched the address to Ditzler’s Chevrolet Sonic, they contacted state police at Milton, who responded to Ditzler’s home, where they found his body.