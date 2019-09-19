SUNBURY — A county inmate faces felony contraband charges after the sheriff's department discovered methamphetamine inside a tube of Chapstick, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Zachery Whitmer, 28, was arrested on July 2 on a bench warrant. During a search sheriff's deputies discovered the substance inside the tube of Chapstick, according to Detective Degg Stark. Whitmer told Stark he brought several tubes of Chapstick in the vehicle with him to court and he might have picked up the wrong tube, according to Stark.
Whitmer told Stark he has been clean from drugs and that Stark could call his probation officer, Stark said. When the sheriff's department contacted probation, an officer said Whitmer recently tested positive for using drugs, Stark said.
Whitmer eventually admitted he put the substance in the tube of but forgot it was there when he arrived at court, Stark said.
The district attorney's office sent the substance to a state police crime lab. On Sept. 13 the results confirmed the tube contained the drugs, Stark said.
Whitmer was charged with a felony count of contraband and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He will be arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges.