SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man lied about his criminal history when filing paperwork on a custody case, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.
Anthony E. Latshaw, 46, of West Fifth Street, is facing one misdemeanor count of unsworn falsification to authorities. The charge was filed by county Detective Degg Stark in the Sunbury office of District Judge Mike Toomey.
The investigation began when an individual contacted the district attorney's office claiming that Latshaw failed to disclose a 2008 drug paraphernalia conviction on a court document for a custody case. That document was filed in county court on Sept. 20, 2018, according to court documents.
Latshaw pleaded guilty to the offense in 2008 and served a sentence of one year of probation, according to court documents.
Latshaw told Stark that he "forget about the conviction" when he completed the form, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is pending.