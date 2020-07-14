No charges will be filed against the man who shot and wounded accused double murderer Christopher T. Fernanders who is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning via video for the gunshot slayings of his former wife and her friend last Friday evening.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, will be formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot. After Fernanders fatally shot the pair, Troy A. Sprenkle, 49, a Sunbury resident with a license to carry a concealed weapon, ran out of the restaurant and fired three to four shots at him.
Fernanders has been at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville since the shooting. Hospital officials have declined to give out any information about his condition.
On Tuesday, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Sprenkle will face no charges for shooting Fernanders.
"I've determined the shooting was legally justified and given the circumstances, there will be no charges against (Sprenkle). Thankfully, he helped prevent further bloodshed," he said.
With the preliminary hearing being conducted by District Judge John H. Reed via video from Fernanders' hospital room, it means the suspect is well enough and capable of understanding the proceedings against him, Piecuch said.
A three-hour preliminary hearing during which the evidence against Fernanders will be presented to Reed is scheduled to be held July 27 at the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg.
Court records obtained by The Daily Item reveal an abusive relationship between Fernanders and Campbell, who were married for less than four years and have two children, 9 and 15. Campbell obtained two temporary protection from abuse orders (PFA) against him in the past year and one temporary PFA was in effect Friday night.
Police say Fernanders stalked Campbell and threatened to kill her if he saw her with another man. On the night of the shootings, police found a GPS tracker on Campbell's vehicle and an empty box for the same type of equipment in Fernanders home. They also recovered evidence at his house that he purchased materials to make a firearm similar to the weapon used to kill Campbell and Bowersox.