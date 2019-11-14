DANVILLE — The father of a Danville football player demanded an apology from school officials Wednesday night, saying someone from the administration or school board athletic committee leaked a report on former football coach Jim Keiser that included the player's full name.
"My son's name was the only name listed on the report," Greg Simas told the Danville Area School Board.
He said his son's name should have been redacted, and the report was not supposed to be public. Yet, someone emailed it to him the morning after the Sept. 11 school board meeting.
The board accepted Keiser’s resignation at that meeting before a packed room of more than 60 people.
Several residents, some of them parents, and a player, spoke in support of Keiser, who was suspended Aug. 29 before he resigned on Sept. 9. Board member Joel Klena, reading from a statement following the public comments, said Keiser turned in his resignation after the district presented him with the results of an “in-depth investigation” completed by the district administration.
Klena said the conclusion of the investigation was “based on written statements from more than 15 individuals.” He said the investigation found continued concern regarding inappropriate language.
The report also was emailed to local media. The Danville News and The Daily Item did not publish the report sent to the papers because school officials would not confirm that it was the actual document.
Simas said that after the report was out, his son was teased.
Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle and district Director of Student Activities and Affairs Chris Johns apologized to Simas because his son's name was not redacted.
"His play (on the field) dropped off, his grades dropped off," he said. "I want to know who leaked the report. We trust each and every one of you with our children on a daily basis. I feel I am owed an apology. You failed. Somebody within you seven failed.
He was referring to administrators Boyle, Johns and high school Principal Jeremy Winn and board athletic committee members Randy Keister, Bonnie Edmeads, Joel Klena and Wayne Brookhart, the only ones who supposedly had copies of the report.
Brookhart and Edmeads said they did not leak the report.
"I would like to know who did," Edmeads said.
"It was shameful," Klena said.
Keister said school officials failed in not redacting Simas' son's name.
"I am deeply sorry for you and for your son," Boyle said.
She invited Simas to meet with her privately to discuss the matter.
On a separate issue, parent Gayle Fedder asked what additional security measures have been taken since the recent bomb threats at the high school. Boyle said the district has ordered more security cameras, Danville police plan to interview more students, teachers and principals are checking halls and restrooms more often, and some school restrooms in the out-of-the-way areas have been closed.
The district's two officers will continue to patrol the district buildings at varied times, Boyle said.
The two written bomb threats were found on Oct. 14 and 15, respectively in the high school. No bomb or weapon was found either day. The school was evacuated to the nearby stadium because of the threat discovered the first day and was locked down for one hour the next day after a second threat was found.