The Daily Item earned eight Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania State Press Association on Thursday across a variety of categories, including awards for its yearlong series on mental health, page design, columns and sports enterprise.
Daily Item deputy news editor Kyra Smith-Cullen, photographer Rob Inglis and CNHI Pennsylvania sports reporter Elton Hayes each won or were part of two winning entries.
“Another great showing by the talented people in our newsroom,” Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller said. “Myself and our readers have the opportunity to appreciate their hard work each and every day. It’s always a thrill to be recognized by your peers.”
CNHI's national package on America's gun culture, which featured a main story from Pennsylvania Statehouse reporter Eric Scicchitano, was the first-place winner in Investigative Reporting. Scicchitano worked with Johnstown Tribune-Democrat reporter Dave Sutor on the project.
Justin Strawser was the main reporter on The Daily Item's yearlong, seven-part series looking at mental health in the Valley, which was a first-place winner in Enterprise Reporting. The project reviewed problems and presented potential solutions to the growing mental health crisis and how it grew during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Daily Item sports editor Kurt Ritzman and Hayes both contributed parts to the mental health series, looking at the mental health struggles involving local athletes.
"Really proud of Justin and all the work he put into that project," Bill Bowman, editor of The Daily item and The Danville News, said. "It was a passion project for him from the beginning and never let go of it, always finding new angles and new voices to offer a glimpse into this important issue."
News Editor Eric Pehowic picked up his second consecutive first-place honor for News Page Design. Smith-Cullen was second in that category and also in the Feature Page Design category for her work on the weekly Applause section.
Pehowic and Inglis picked up a second-place honor for the Collecting Cardboard podcast, a new feature looking at trends and the ins and outs of the trading card and memorabilia industry.
Ritzman and Hayes earned a first-place nod in Sports Enterprise for their in-depth look at the transfer portal's impact on college sports, including personal experiences from local athletes who took advantage of the portal.
Bowman won first place in Column Writing as well. Inglis picked up an honorable mention for his breaking news of a local fire.
CNHI properties across Pennsylvania — including newsrooms in Johnstown, Meadville, New Castle, Sharon and Sunbury — combined on 36 honors across two divisions.
More than 2,600 entries were received from 139 Pennsylvania news organizations. Entries — in 53 regular categories and a dozen specialty categories — were judged by journalists in Michigan.