MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Daily Item was named Newspaper of the Year for the second time in four years as the annual Best of CNHI contest honorees were announced Monday.
The Daily Item received the award in the company's largest circulation category (Division I) for overall quality in print and online content.
Judges praised the paper for its consistently impressive digital breaking news coverage, especially its detailed reporting on the announcement of Wood-Mode's shutdown last May.
Judges also cited The Daily Item for "fun features such as its annual Valley Musicals presentation of plays produced by local high schools, strong sports section and editorial pages that focused on significant civic issues. Videos and links to the online replica e-edition underscored the creativity and reach of the paper."
"It is a great accomplishment and honor. We take our responsibility as community watchdog very seriously," Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller said. "This award is a testament to the hard work that goes on, each day, in our newsroom. I'm happy for them."
“It’s always gratifying when our good journalistic work gets recognized. To have this recognition come from our talented colleagues across our parent company, CNHI, LLC, is additionally special," said Dennis M. Lyons, editor of The Daily Item and national editor for CNHI. “Our team works very hard to provide readers with the information they need, when they need it, on our print and digital platforms. These awards bring some nice recognition to the quality of that work.“
Lyons added congratulations to Elton Hayes, who earned Sports Writer of the Year honors in Division I.
“Elton joined us last July and has done a terrific job bringing Valley fans top-notch coverage of Penn State sports, most especially football."
The Daily Item also received first place in Division I for its Breaking News Coverage of the Wood-Mode shutdown, led by Snyder County reporter Marcia Moore.
According to CNHI judges, The Daily Item "detailed coverage of the sudden closing of a 77-year-old cabinetmaking plant employing 1,000 local workers and affecting nearly everybody in the plant’s small Pennsylvania town. The paper flooded the story with worker interviews, history of the plant, a look ahead and every other angle to a development that shocked the region. Constant digital updates kept the public fully informed as the story unfolded. Pulling all this together in just a few hours was a challenging task that the paper performed well."
The Daily Item had finalists in five other categories: Bill Bowman for Editorial Writer of the Year; Rob Inglis and Justin Engle for Video of the Year; The Daily Item staff for Best Use of Social Media; Rob Inglis for Digital Innovation and Inside Pennsylvania for Magazine of the Year.
CNHI, LLC, is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products in more than 130 communities in 22 states.