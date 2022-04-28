The Daily Item won 11 Keystone Media Awards from the Pennsylvania State Press Association on Thursday across a variety of categories, including a fourth consecutive honor for diversity reporting and awards for page design, sports columns and the publication’s Inside Pennsylvania magazine.
"Another great showing by the talented people in our newsroom," Daily Item publisher Fred Scheller said. "Myself and our readers have the opportunity to appreciate their hard work each and every day. It’s always a thrill to be recognized by your peers."
Staff photographer Rob Inglis won four awards, including two first-place honors. Inglis won first place for Graphic/Photo Illustration for graphics with Inside Pennsylvania's first Game Night Magazine, and Sports Video for his report on a Day In the Life Of the Williamsport Crosscutters. Inglis' News Video on the watershed restoration project in Union County was second.
Inside Pennsylvania picked up the Keystone Media Awards' first-place nod for Special Section with credit to Jean Knouse, Kyra Smith-Cullen, Aron Agerton and Bill Bowman.
Smith-Cullen also earned an individual first-place honor in Feature Page Design, while Eric Pehowic grabbed first place in the News Page Design category.
In the Sports Column category, The Daily Item was first and second. Todd Hummel was first for his commentaries on high school football; John Zaktansky was second for his outdoors columns.
For the third consecutive year, The Daily Item earned first place for its Diversity reporting. Reporters Marcia Moore, Justin Strawser, Eric Scicchitano and John Finnerty wrote about teen mental health during the pandemic, Bucknell banning students from commencement after an attack on the school's LGBTQ residents and Asian Americans living in the Valley. The Daily Item was second the first year the category was created in 2019 and has finished first in each of the last three years.
"I'm very proud of our group here," Bowman, The Daily Item's editor, said. "It's nice to see recognition in a variety of categories, including video and design. We try to represent all the people in this Valley every day, and another recognition for our diverse coverage I think shows that commitment."
Inglis and Scicchitano grabbed an honorable mention in Sports Feature for their report on the Williamsport Crosscutters. Bowman earned an honorable mention in editorial writing.
More than 2,500 entries were received from 110 Pennsylvania news organizations. Entries were judged by journalists in Virginia.