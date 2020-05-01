The Daily Item won 17 Professional Keystone Media Awards in the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association announced this week.
The 17 awards — the most of any newspaper in Division III (multi-day publications with a circulation of between 10,000 and 19,999) included five first-place awards, five second-place, and seven honorable mentions.
Daily Item staffers won awards in 14 categories. The newspaper took both first and second in three categories: Breaking News, Special Section, and Sports Enterprise.
“As we’ve been going non-stop covering the coronavirus pandemic the past two months, it’s nice to get a chance to take a deep breath and celebrate the good work our team did last year on behalf of our Valley communities,” said Dennis Lyons, editor of The Daily Item. “I am so proud of their commitment to telling important, compelling stories through outstanding reporting, photography, and videography. “
First place honors in the breaking news category went to Francis Scarcella, Eric Scicchitano, and Justin Strawser for their coverage of the closing of the Sunbury hospital. Scicchitano was also part of The Daily Item's first-place award for diversity along with Rick Dandes, John Finnerty, and Marcia Moore.
Photographer Justin Engle won for Best News Event photo for his image of the 9/11 Memorial Walk in Mifflinburg. Other first-place honors went to John Zaktansky for Inside Pennsylvania magazine in the Special Section category and Bill Bowman, in Sports Enterprise, for a story asking whether Southern Columbia football was the Valley's best football team ever.
Second-place honors went to Zaktansky for the #ValleyMusical in Special Section; Marcia Moore and Joe Sylvester for the breaking news coverage of Wood-Mode's closure; Scarcella for his coverage of the Arabella Parker case in Ongoing News Coverage; Chris Nagy for a Sports Feature on Logan Hile and Zaktansky in Sports Enterprise for a report on Chronic Wasting Disease.
The Daily Item's seven Honorable Mentions included: Sylvester, Engle and Rob Inglis for News Feature on a Day In the Life of the Ronald McDonald House; Zaktansky for Sports/Outdoor Column, Lifestyle/Entertainment beat, and Feature Page Design; Inglis for Sports video and Inglis and Engle for Feature Video of the Ronald McDonald House.
“These awards are a testament to the quality of work done by the newsroom,” said Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item. “This newspaper and the community are fortunate to have such a caring and talented group. Their work is incredible.”
More than 2,700 entries were received from 122 news organizations. Entries – in 54 regular categories and eleven specialty categories across seven circulation groups and four broadcast divisions – were judged by journalists in Colorado.