The Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam has been a staple of the community for more than 50 years in not only recreation but also repairs.
Originally known as just the Fabridam, the structure that creates Lake Augusta has a history of punctures and needed repairs due to the nature of the river itself, according to clippings from The Daily Item and other historical records:
1820: A log dam is built in the same location as the current Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam.
1904: During the spring thaw, 22 inches of ice breaks up and destroys the dam. Remains of the dam were thought lost to time, but several logs were found embedded in the river floor while building the current dam. One of those logs is sometimes displayed at the Northumberland County Historical Society.
1958: Central Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce suggests the idea of introducing tourism to the Valley by creating a lake for boating and water recreation with the construction of a dam across the Susquehanna River between Sunbury and Shamokin Dam. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vetoed a plan to build a concrete dam. “The engineers, who designed and erected Sunbury’s flood control system, would not allow construction of a regular type dam across the river due to flooding hazard during spring high water runoff,” The Daily Item reported.
1966: Groundbreaking ceremony is held July 28. The project was bid three times, the contract was awarded to Harrison and Burrows Inc., of Jersey City, N.J., for $1.2 million. The commonwealth provided the total funds for construction, according to engineering magazine Constructioneer.
1967: Constructioneer reported that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers objected to a fixed dam because of its large past investment in flood control construction to protect Sunbury. The Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Committee approached Secretary of State Forests and Waters Maurice K. Goddard, who recalled a collapsible dam constructed in Los Angeles in 1957 that was developed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.
1967: Expected dedication of the dam is delayed due to high or dangerous water levels from November 1966 through April 1967, August 1967, October 1967 through June 1968 and for several long and short periods in the winter and spring of 1968 through 1969, according to The Daily Item.
1969: Less than a month before the dam was dedicated, one of the bags ruptured in a “violent explosion” like a “jet plane breaking the sound barrier,” according to Millard DeWire, of Sunbury, as reported in The Daily Item June 13 of that year. The bag was “beyond repair,” but the dam was dedicated as scheduled over the July 4, 1969, holiday with much fanfare, including a parade, thousands of spectators and three days of festivities, two years after the initial completion date.
1970: It would be another 18 months before the state accepted the dam on Dec. 9 because more damage was inflicted upon it. According to newspaper reports, repairs began almost immediately and the bag was replaced by 1970, but during the spring, an itinerant barge floating down the river, disintegrated in ice floes, and a hunk of the debris sliced through Bag No. 3. Two months later an unidentified boater ran over the submerged dam and opened up bag No. 5 with a propeller. Another long-term repair went into September 1970 and the lake was opened to boaters for a few days of chilly fall boating in mid-October.
1972: The deadly and destructive Hurricane Agnes flooded the river, damaging towns throughout the Susquehanna Valley and the dam.
1974: Agnes damage to the dam is repaired. The water around the dam became known as Lake Augusta, and the area was touted as “Fabridam Country” and the “Gateway to the Susquehanna Valley Vacationland.” The dam, partnered with the incoming marina at the park, was praised as a harbinger of tourism dollars, according to records.
1982: In the years that followed, The Daily Item reported more damage to the bags and more boating seasons cut short. In a July edition, the state was studying alternatives to the inflatable dam because it was concerned about its resiliency on the river. Two bags were knocked out of commission in that same year. SEDA-Council of Governments advocated for a permanent dam. Some initial estimates placed the costs of a permanent dam at $18 million and a partially permanent dam at $12 to $15 million. Other estimates of a permanent dam without floodgates would range from $7 to $7.5 million.
2001: The Fabridam is renamed in July to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, after the late Adam T. Bower who represented the area in the state House from 1938 to 1966. Bower, a Republican, served as House appropriations chairman in the 1960s and steered about $2.2 million in state funding to the project.