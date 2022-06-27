SHAMOKIN DAM — The bag replacement project at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is ahead of schedule.
On Monday, State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn and Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich delivered updates on the inflatable dam repair project during a tour of the work site on the Shamokin Dam side with leaders from the state and DCNR. The new bag has been delivered and contractors are working to install it over the next week with a completion date estimated for early August.
This has been a "challenging project" and a "disappointment to folks" who use the river for economic and recreational purposes, said Dunn while taking a tour of the project at the Fabridam Park on the Shamokin Dam side of the dam.
"I'm very proud of the way our staff from state parks and facility design and construction mobilized around this project," said Dunn. "We set regular timelines and worked in conjunction with Rep. (Lynda Schlegel) Culver's office to talk to the public and keep the public informed on what's going on. We're fully aware that this is a major recreational amenity for the whole region. It drives a lot of the restaurants, marinas, boats, all the accessory spending that outdoor recreation brings to the region."
The $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
Bag six, the second one from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A routine bag replacement was set for fall 2021, but high river levels and lower temperatures prevented the project, postponing it this year.
“Today’s visit underscores just how important our state parks are to the recreation and economic needs of the surrounding communities,” said Dunn, noting the delayed boating season and the marina needs. “Shikellamy is one of our beautiful state parks that people visit to relax, recreate and recover. Like other parks and our state forests, it has critical infrastructure needs that must be addressed, so that people have access to trails, clean waterways, healthy outdoor recreation opportunities and so much more on our public lands.” Leidich sa
Leidich said the dam project is "ahead of schedule, but there's still about three to four more weeks of work. The hopeful outlook is to have the lake created around the beginning of August."
Leidich said the bag arrived last week and was rolled out. The holes in the bag for the clamping system were drilled and the bag was moved into place. The installation will take approximately a week, he said.
"We still have a few more weeks of work, which includes removing the causeway, removing the temporary coffer dam, and also creating the lake. We expect will take a few days with the current river conditions," said Leidich.
After installation is complete, testing will occur to be sure the bag is operational. After the testing period and if it passes the flashboard system and the rip rap causeway will be removed. Once those are removed the staff will start to inflate the dam. The speed of this process will be dependent on river levels and may take up to two weeks or more before Lake Augusta is at its normal summer level, said Leidich.
It's been a "better than average summer" as far as river conditions go. It has been lower in April, May and June than past years, which works in DCNR's favor for the project, said Leidich.
Shikellamy State Park lies on the Susquehanna River and features a marina and boat launch, hiking and biking trails, and an overlook of the river. The park has several critical infrastructure concerns totaling $56 million, including a marina building awaiting the second phase of its rehabilitation project, parking lot disrepair, riverbank erosion, impacts from flooding, and other green infrastructure needs.