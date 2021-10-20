SUNBURY — The repair project to the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is approximately halfway completed but it was delayed due to weather conditions and high river levels, according to Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
"Most recently we removed the old damage bag and added material to the causeway to get ready for the crane," said Leidich. "Next is to wait until the high water goes down so we can inspect the clamping brackets and install the new bag. Typically this time of year the river is lower. When it is too high, we cannot use the causeway road or work in the install bay. The anticipated completion date would have been mid-October."
The 2,000-foot long inflatable dam creates 3,000-acre Lake Augusta in the Susquehanna River, which starts boating season in May when the bags are inflated. The season ends in late September and the dam is lowered in early October, but the repairs caused the boating season to end early for the third time since 2017.
The repair work consists of replacing one of the seven inflatable bags on the dam and is scheduled at this time of year to best take advantage of favorable weather and river flow conditions, said Leidich.
"The ideal conditions to do this work are July and August when the river is annually lowest, however, this would impact the core of the boating season as opposed to doing the work September or October, he said.
Bag 6, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear and it was determined that the bag needed to be replaced, said Leidich.
Leidich said DCNR is committed to finishing the project this year.
"If weather conditions become too cold, we would tent sections of the worksite with heaters to be able to work," said Leidich.
DCNR State Park maintenance staff do the removal and install work. Lycoming Supply installs and removes the causeway road and Zartman Construction is contracted for the crane work, said Leidich.
The next step is to wait for the water level to go down and to do a final inspection of the clamping infrastructure before the new bag is installed.
"This new bag install is intended to add reliability to the dam," said Leidich. "The older bag had damage to it that made this replacement necessary."
The dam, its location and its connection to the river have played an important role in the area's history, said Northumberland County Historical Society President Cindy Inkrote when the last repair project took place in 2019.
"The dam has definitely improved recreation on the Susquehanna River," she previously said. "Lake Augusta is an asset to the region and provides a way for area residents and tourists alike to connect to the river. The Susquehanna once provided food for Native Americans and early settlers, served as a part of an important transportation network, and has evolved into a viable recreational boating location."
In July 2001, the Fabridam was renamed the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam after the late Adam T. Bower who represented the area in the state House from 1938 to 1966. Bower, a Republican, served as House Appropriations chairman in the 1960s and steered about $2.2 million in state funding to the project.