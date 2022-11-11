SUNBURY — Organizers of a dance recital for six children who faced difficulties in life are looking for help with sound and lighting equipment for an upcoming event.
Lisa Caruso, director of Now, High Fidelity Wraparound, a program that focuses on supporting youth with mental health difficulties, said she was informed recently the company originally scheduled to handle the service had backed out and now the Nov. 19 recital is in jeopardy.
Caruso is willing to pay someone to help out to ensure the children get to perform. The performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. at The Albright Center, in Sunbury.
"We are in a jam and don't know what to do now," she said. "We are willing to pay for a person who can help us but if not we may not be able to have the performance."
The recital came after a grant was given by The Gladys and Fern Moyer Trust For Expressive Arts, of Sunbury.
Caruso said the performance is important to the children because it provides an experience for them to express art to help heal trauma.
AMK Dance Company, of Northumberland, worked with the children on the performance, Caruso said.
"Our team group that is participating in the show dance between 10 to 25 hours a week and they are all very dedicated and love what they do," AMK Dance Company owner Ashley Klopp said.
"These kids really put in a lot of time and started learning the dances two months ago."
Klopp said her business was contacted to participate in the dance portion to help out the group but the entire recital is through Nigh Fidelity Wraparound.
Anyone that can help the group out with lights or sound equipment is asked to call Caruso at 570 286-1757 at extension 3223.