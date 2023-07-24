MIFFLINBURG — Camp Mount Luther will be holding a 5- and 10- kilometer trail run race at the camp on Sept. 2. This is an entry-level trail race on Mount Luther grounds with proceeds going to the camp.
The start time for the race is 9 a.m. Runners decide on race day if they want to do a 5K or 10K run.
Registration is $35. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on race day. Shower facilities are available after the race. All miles for the course will be marked, and there is one water stop on the course.
There will also be a Kids Fun Run. The age groups are 6 and under and 7 – 10. Special awards will be presented to every participant in the fun run. Again, this year there will be a one-mile fun walk. Same registration fees and amenities apply. Walk will be on a dirt road. Timing will be done electronically.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Mifflinburg/DandelionRun5k10kTrailRace.
Participants must be registered by midnight, Aug. 14 to receive a hoodie. There will be an awards ceremony following the races.
The Dandelion Run, begun in 2002, is organized by Joel and Shelley Heasley of Middleburg. It was named in honor and memory of Rev. Glenn E. Heasley, Jr., former assistant to the bishop of the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Glenn’s favorite flower was the dandelion.
Mount Luther, located five miles west of Mifflinburg off Route 45, is a Christian church camp that runs year-round outdoor ministry programming, including an eight-week summer camp. The camp is affiliated with the Upper Susquehanna Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is accredited by the American Camp Association.
For more information on any of Camp Mount Luther’s programs call the camp at (570) 922-1587 or visit www.campmountluther.org.