MILTON — Dr. John Bickhart will assume the role of superintendent of Milton Area School District in the fall.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members voted to hire Bickhart, the director of curriculum, instruction and technology at the Danville Area School District, as the new superintendent. Bickhart replaces Dr. Cathy Keegan, who plans to retire in September.
"I have genuine excitement," said Bickhard, 43, of Milton. "I have tried building my career as a leader who is involved and will listen. The public may not always agree with me, but I'm willing to listen and hear and do my best for education. I am excited to take Milton from where it is to the next level. I am passionate about my community and my family, and I want to bring that to this role. I think we can do great things."
Bickhart's initial role will be to serve as the assistant to Keegan from July 1 through Sept. 13. His contract with a starting salary of $130,000 runs through Sept. 13, 2025.
Bickhart grew up in Sunbury. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at Susquehanna University in 2001, then a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction and Principal Certification from Bloomsburg University in 2008. In 2018, Bickhart completed his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Immaculata University.
With 21 years in education, Bickhart spent the seven years teaching in Washington, D.C., and Danville Area School District and then 14 years as an administrator. He became an elementary and primary principal in 2008 and his current role in 2020.
He and his wife moved to Milton 17 years ago. They have three children in the district in kindergarten, fifth grade and 11th grade.
Bickhart said he will be present at events, games and concerts. His kids "live and breath Milton."
He credits his wife for her support and his mother, an educator of 40 years, as a role model.
Board President Christine Rantz said she was impressed with the competitive field of candidates who applied to be Milton’s next education chief.
“As a progressive school district, we were searching for a new leader who could take our already accomplished students, staff and teachers to the next level," said Rantz. "Dr. Bickhart’s educational successes in the Danville Area and his ability to lay the foundation for a positive learning culture are a perfect fit for Milton.”
Bickhart's ability to speak with all audiences "will serve as an excellent tool to engage our community as we look to build on the strong foundation built by Dr. Cathy Keegan," Rantz said.
The Milton Area School Board used the professional Superintendent/Executive hiring services of PSBA, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. PSBA actively manages executive educational leadership searches throughout the Commonwealth, she said.
The vote to hire Bickhart was not unanimous. Directors Dr. Alvin Weaver and Brett Hosterman voted against the motion.