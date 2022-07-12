DANVILLE — A Mahoning Township church received word last week that it can sponsor a refugee family from Ukraine.
Diane Ippolito, who heads the Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church refugee resettlement committee, said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the church’s application to accept the family. The family is composed of a mom, a dad, three children and a grandmother. They are expected to arrive Sunday or Monday, she said.
The family is from Donetsk, one of the first regions the Russians invaded, Ippolito said.
“We were waiting for a travel date to be booked,” Ippolito said. “They’re in Germany right now. We’re working with Samaritan’s Purse. They told us not to ask questions and let them share (instead).”
She said the committee has a house for the family and is working on getting beds, dishes, chairs and other household items.
Anyone who would like to help with donations should not donate clothing but send gift cards for food, clothing and household items to the church. The committee also is looking for someone who can interpret and speak Ukrainian.
The church’s address is: Redeemer Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 1820 Montour Blvd., Danville, PA 17821. Anyone who has additional questions or information can call Ippolito at 267-230-3571.
The committee also asked to be matched with an Afghan family in January of this year, but there was no match before the government closed that program, Ippolito said.