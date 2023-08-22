DANVILLE — Mark Lawrence Geisen, known throughout the community for his work as a radio news anchor on local stations, will join the Danville Area Community Center (DACC) as director of Community Engagement.
In this newly created role, Geisen will work to spearhead external relations and growth initiatives, said Heather Laubach, DACC chief operating officer.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team," Laubach said. "Mark's dedication to community betterment and his deep-rooted connections within our area make him the perfect candidate to lead our external relations and growth initiatives. With his involvement, we are confident in our ability to further expand our reach and impact."
A long-time advocate for health and wellness, Geisen said he looks forward to taking on the new role.
"I am honored to join the Danville Area Community Center and contribute to its remarkable mission," Giesen said. "Through collaboration, outreach, and a shared passion for well-being, I am excited to help their capital campaign, expansion and renovation plans, grow the facilities membership and help provide the best in fitness, wellness and support."
— ANNA WIEST