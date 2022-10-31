HARRISBURG — The Danville Area Community Center (DACC) will receive a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, announced today.
The money will be used to renovate and expand the facility, which would allow the center to accommodate more community members, improve facility safety and appearance, and expand the current programming opportunities, officials said.
Among the various expansion options are: additional office, classroom, fitness/gymnasium and storage space, restrooms and a teen lounge. Renovation options under consideration could include: improvements to the pool, locker rooms, existing restrooms, racquetball court, kitchen, and mechanical improvements to the building.
"I am very excited for this project to take shape for the benefit of all Danville area residents," Sen. Gordner said. "I want to congratulate DACC for its excellent vision and a successful application."
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a state grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity, state officials said. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.