DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community Center is in danger of closing within a month if it does not raise more money to stay afloat, a center volunteer wrote in a letter to the editor.
Dr. Herb Ingraham, chairman of Geisinger's Department of Ophthalmology, compared the 34-year-old center to an old friend who is ill.
"A combination of time and the COVID pandemic has done its damage, and within a month this amazing facility may cease to exist," Ingraham wrote. "In the past two years, the DACC has trimmed its expenses to the bone, but maintaining a pool and a large building is not cheap."
Heather Laubach, the center's director of operations, said Wednesday the center has suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown earlier this year. Even though the center reopened in phases in June, observing guidelines for masking, social distancing and hygiene, it only has half the attendance it had before the pandemic, she said.
Laubach did not discuss specific finances but said the center board's President, Andy Nied, would provide more information this week or next when he is available.
"The COVID pandemic definitely caused all small businesses, including our nonprofit, to close," she said. "It really hurt our programs."
She added the center is not supported by taxes.
"The bills don’t stop," Laubach said.
Ingraham, in his piece, presented a dire picture of the center's prospects.
"Sometimes, an old friend passes away unexpectedly," Ingraham wrote. "Maybe we had lost touch, but their death stings us still, and we think, 'Oh, if only I knew our time was so short.' The Danville community is about to lose such a friend, but if we want to, this friend can still be saved."
He said that unlike other community centers in Pennsylvania, DACC receives no municipal support and relies on donors and the membership fees to pay the bills.
"In the COVID era, who wants a gym membership?" Ingraham stated. "The DACC is suffering and soon to be no more."
He noted the facility can still be saved, "if the community remembers its special friend."
Ingraham urged readers to become a member and use the center now or in a few months, or to make a donation.
"The DACC can survive," he wrote. "If it does, it will save lives by encouraging exercise or teaching a child to swim. It will give seniors a place to find activity, friends and care. It will serve our less fortunate and lift them up to better futures.
"The DACC is not just for exercise, swimming, socializing and child care," he said. "It is a symbol, of a community that cares for its young, old and less fortunate. It represents the best part of ourselves and our hope for the future."