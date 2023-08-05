DANVILLE — A student club in Danville continues to raise money for mental health awareness and, on Saturday, held a mini fair at the Washies Baseball Complex.
Students from the Preserving Mental Health Club at Danville Area High School held the event in order to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide in honor of their late classmates, and to seek training to learn how to respond to students who are expressing emotional issues.
The club holds annual cornhole tournaments, baseball carnivals, car washes, frequent social media campaigns and other events.
"This is an honor to be part of this club," Kamryn Michaels, 17, a junior at Danville Area High School said. "It brings us together for a great cause and we get to bring much needed awareness."
CMSU (Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union) Behavioral Health and Developmental Services fund the events, and local businesses and community members sponsor and donate items. Any money raised through these events goes to planning future events or for scholarships for graduates in honor of their classmates who died.
Garrett Hoffman, 17, a junior at Danville Area High School, said as president of the club he gets to work with other students and the community to inform them of the issues students are facing.
"We get to speak out and talk to each other and try to find a way to help others," he said. "This is a great club, and I am so proud to be a part of it."
Students had various stands set up Saturday where people could make small purchases and make donations.
The event also featured a 10-person home run derby, with all proceeds going to the club.
Both Michaels and Hoffman said they have already given money toward two scholarships, and they plan on hosting more events to continue to fundraise, nut most importantly to keep the conversations going.
"This is so important to us," Michaels said. "We will continue to do what we can to make people aware."