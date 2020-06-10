I want to start by thanking my family, and especially my parents, whose dedication to helping others is my biggest inspiration. I admire you for your ability to touch people’s lives, and I hope to be able to replicate your love for serving others in my own life.
Recently, I have been a tad jealous of some of my friends for how much they can sleep. Odd, I know, that some of my friends are able to sleep until 1 or 2 in the afternoon, and to be able to sleep in until at least 9 or 10 is a dream to me. I must be a light sleeper, because every morning at around 6 or 7, these birds incessantly chirping outside my window are my alarm clock, and sadly there is no snooze button.
Actually, the more I think about it, I hear birds chirping constantly throughout the day. Maybe it’s the absence of routine and normal noisy activities or my occasional boredom that has me listening to the birds. I initially thought of the perpetual tweeting as a little annoying, but upon pondering the idea of school and studying and forcing myself to do work every day, a sort of analogy popped into my head. You know when someone tells you something surprising and you call it a “wake-up call,” the kind of call back to reality or the current situation or problem at hand? Maybe that’s the type of message these birds are giving to me. Every morning, they say, “Morgan. Wake up. It’s time to start the day. It’s time to make the most of this day.”
Make the most of the day. Huh. Seems hard considering I’m stuck at home, nothing to do save my homework. No sports. No after-school activities. No one to talk to but my siblings. I do love them, but they do drive me a little crazy sometimes. How am I supposed to make the most of my day when I’m just stuck at home!? To all my classmates with this same mentality right now, I hear you. To those same classmates who are feeling unmotivated, who have doubts about this coming fall semester, who are questioning what they want to do with their lives, afraid quarantine will never end — I hear you! But I also want to share this quote from one of my favorite artists of all time, Dolly Parton.
Miss Parton said, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”
I wholeheartedly agree with Dolly, because right now we are putting up with the rain. Be patient, because the sun is coming out. Yes, this isn’t the reality we are used to, but we’ve already overcome so much. Let’s make the most of this right now, because if we do, it will condition us to deal with adversity in the future. Why waste time dwelling on our woes when we can try our best to have a positive outlook. And let’s be honest, guys. We’ve all worked so hard to get here. We are graduating! This passage from high school to our lives is just that, a passage, an opening to the rest of our lives. Now what we need to do is work equally as hard for what lies ahead. Our futures are what WE make them.
How can you make that future as meaningful as possible? Something a lot of graduating seniors, including myself, struggle with seems to be these simple questions: “What’s next? What do I want to do with my life?” As important as these questions sound, I also encourage you to ask yourself these questions: “What am I called to do? What am I passionate about? How can my passions be used to not only serve myself but also my fellow man, my community, or the Earth?” Here I want to re-emphasize the idea of “making the most of the day” and apply it to our futures. Yes, sooner than we realize, many of us will be moving up a level and starting college or starting our careers. But, our expectation of what that new beginning looks like may not be met with such a forgiving reality. Let’s face it, the future is unknown, and unless you can time travel, your guess is as good as mine for how these next couple months will look. The unknown is inevitable, something that is completely out of our control. What is in our control is our outlook on the situation, or our ability to “make the most” of a maybe not-so-favorable reality. Our class is living proof that this is true! With this mindset, we are unstoppable.
I want to, lastly, congratulate you all. My appreciation and admiration for our class is unmatched, and our tenacity and strength through this trying time assures me that we can accomplish anything we put our minds to as we leave high school, moving onward. Yes, the future is unknown, but the possibilities are endless for us. Another well-known wordsmith, Emily Dickinson, wrote a poem called “Hope” in which she says, “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers.” The birds calling through my window no longer annoy me, but rather serve as a symbol of hope for the future. I’m not a poet, nor am I a songwriter, but trust me, I hear the birds chirping at all of you, too. Try to listen, and make the most of today and every day.